JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $100.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BOOT. Bank of America started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

NYSE BOOT opened at $86.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.25. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $105.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.48.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The company had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.44 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 632.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

