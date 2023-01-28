JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $100.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BOOT. Bank of America started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.
Boot Barn Stock Performance
NYSE BOOT opened at $86.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.25. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $105.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.48.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 632.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
