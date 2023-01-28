Wells Fargo & Company Increases Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $65.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LVS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.9 %

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $58.92 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

