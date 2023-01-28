TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Shares Gap Down to $107.88

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $107.88, but opened at $100.64. TD SYNNEX shares last traded at $101.54, with a volume of 940,326 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.63.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average of $96.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $119,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Patrick Zammit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,740,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,033.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,403 shares of company stock worth $1,552,866. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,860,000 after purchasing an additional 103,155 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth $9,338,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of a range of distribution, systems design, and integration solutions for the technology industry. The firm offers products from original equipment manufacturers as well as suppliers of technologies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan.

Featured Articles

