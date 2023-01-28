Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 61,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 180,616 shares.The stock last traded at $65.85 and had previously closed at $65.16.

Freedom Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $180.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Freedom

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Freedom in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freedom by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freedom by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.

