Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 61,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 180,616 shares.The stock last traded at $65.85 and had previously closed at $65.16.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82.
Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $180.31 million during the quarter.
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.
