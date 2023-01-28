First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 234,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 537,770 shares.The stock last traded at $25.13 and had previously closed at $25.20.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Natural Gas ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth about $543,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,173,000.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

