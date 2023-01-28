West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 45,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 115,996 shares.The stock last traded at $85.31 and had previously closed at $80.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.84.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.45. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 21.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

