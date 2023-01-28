Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 724,578 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 367,428 shares.The stock last traded at $102.00 and had previously closed at $101.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.
Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Air Worldwide
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 657.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.