Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday. The stock last traded at $102.00 and had previously closed at $101.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 657.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

