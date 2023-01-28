The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 87,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 155,891 shares.The stock last traded at $22.27 and had previously closed at $22.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th.

The Hackett Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $709.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 129,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 25,444 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 170,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Further Reading

