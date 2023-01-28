HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 38,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 96,053 shares.The stock last traded at $10.16 and had previously closed at $10.17.

HH&L Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23 and a beta of -0.02.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of HH&L Acquisition

About HH&L Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,322,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,982,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in HH&L Acquisition by 1.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,464,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in HH&L Acquisition by 32.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in HH&L Acquisition by 17.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,656,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 248,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

