HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 38,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 96,053 shares.The stock last traded at $10.16 and had previously closed at $10.17.
HH&L Acquisition Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23 and a beta of -0.02.
HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About HH&L Acquisition
HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.
