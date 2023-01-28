Susquehanna Increases Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $512.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $510.00 to $512.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $479.14.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $459.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $474.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.28.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

