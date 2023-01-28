Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the December 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACAB opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $991,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

