Needham & Company LLC Cuts F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $175.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut their price objective on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.21.
F5 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $147.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.25. F5 has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $217.41.
Insider Transactions at F5
In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $386,411.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $386,411.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,521 shares of company stock worth $3,747,727. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 568.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of F5 by 434.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
F5 Company Profile
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
