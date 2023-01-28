Needham & Company LLC Cuts F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $175.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut their price objective on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.21.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $147.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.25. F5 has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $217.41.

Insider Transactions at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that F5 will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $386,411.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $386,411.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,521 shares of company stock worth $3,747,727. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 568.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of F5 by 434.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

