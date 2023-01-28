InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.09) to GBX 6,200 ($76.76) in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($55.09) to GBX 4,200 ($52.00) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5,610.71.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:IHG opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $71.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About InterContinental Hotels Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,135,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.