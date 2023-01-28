Blake Borgeson Sells 8,885 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $77,388.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,611,827 shares in the company, valued at $66,299,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $68,325.65.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $64,416.25.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $79,609.60.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $77,743.75.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $197,602.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $14.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.04% and a negative net margin of 860.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

