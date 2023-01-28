Oppenheimer Boosts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $497.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $461.00 to $497.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $26.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $29.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $32.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $36.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $297.26.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $281.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.17. Albemarle has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 21.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after purchasing an additional 158,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,490,991,000 after acquiring an additional 128,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 79,043.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after acquiring an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

