BMO Capital Markets Increases Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target to $48.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LRN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stride from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.
Stride Trading Up 2.2 %
NYSE:LRN opened at $41.00 on Thursday. Stride has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,363.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 402.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 228.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 1,232.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
Stride Company Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stride (LRN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.