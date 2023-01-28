BMO Capital Markets Increases Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target to $48.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LRN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stride from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

NYSE:LRN opened at $41.00 on Thursday. Stride has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.30.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $458.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stride will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,363.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 402.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 228.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 1,232.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

