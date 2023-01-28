3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $115.00 at UBS Group

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.92.

NYSE:MMM opened at $115.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.01. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $169.25. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

