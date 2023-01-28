Bank of America Raises General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $92.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GE. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.31.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2,774.33, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $83.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of General Electric by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,370,000 after buying an additional 3,145,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,818,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,986,000 after buying an additional 1,984,706 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Analyst Recommendations for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

