Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading 6.2% Higher

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 590,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,654,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Separately, China Renaissance lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $276.77 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 129.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,863,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,088 shares during the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,990,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 919,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 609,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 158.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 748,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 459,098 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

