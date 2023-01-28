World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Up 8.2%

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.62 and last traded at $87.62. Approximately 12,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 80,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on World Acceptance from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of World Acceptance from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

World Acceptance Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $645.47 million, a PE ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 20.53, a quick ratio of 18.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $151.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.95 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 2.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in World Acceptance by 5,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

