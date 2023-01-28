World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Up 8.2%

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.62 and last traded at $87.62. Approximately 12,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 80,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WRLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on World Acceptance from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of World Acceptance from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.
World Acceptance Stock Down 5.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $645.47 million, a PE ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 20.53, a quick ratio of 18.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in World Acceptance by 5,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
