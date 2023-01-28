Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $250.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSC. Cowen reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.86.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.0 %

NSC stock opened at $238.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.40 and a 200-day moving average of $240.89. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,455,000 after buying an additional 3,207,354 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $218,973,000 after purchasing an additional 714,737 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.