VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Short Interest Down 99.9% in January

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the December 31st total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,137,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VirExit Technologies Stock Up 28.6 %

OTCMKTS VXIT opened at 0.00 on Friday. VirExit Technologies has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.01.

Get VirExit Technologies alerts:

About VirExit Technologies

(Get Rating)

Read More

VirExit Technologies, Inc operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in incubating franchise business concepts designed to affect the individual, community, and local economy in rural and peri-urban areas across the globe. The company was founded by Jonathan Biggs and John Kevin Lowther on September 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for VirExit Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirExit Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.