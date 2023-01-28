VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Short Interest Down 99.9% in January

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the December 31st total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,137,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VirExit Technologies Stock Up 28.6 %
OTCMKTS VXIT opened at 0.00 on Friday. VirExit Technologies has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.01.
About VirExit Technologies
