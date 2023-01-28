AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Down 64.4% in January

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,500 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the December 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of AFC Gamma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 4,483.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 18.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG opened at $15.61 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59.

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.08). AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 53.98%. The business had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 million. On average, analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is 107.18%.

About AFC Gamma

(Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.