Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 251.1% from the December 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vonovia Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $29.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. Vonovia had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 1.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vonovia will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

