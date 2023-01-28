Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Short Interest Update

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Uponor Oyj Price Performance
Shares of UPNRF opened at $17.53 on Friday. Uponor Oyj has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63.
Uponor Oyj Company Profile
