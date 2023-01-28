26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 26 Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADER. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,557,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 126,400 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,905,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 342.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 186,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 144,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

26 Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADER opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. 26 Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

About 26 Capital Acquisition

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

