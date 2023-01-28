Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:URBDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:URBDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos Price Performance

OTCMKTS:URBDF opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.37.

About Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, SAB. de C.V. engages in the house development business in Mexico. It sells own and third-party housing projects, as well as land for real estate projects. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Mexicali, Mexico.

