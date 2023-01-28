United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the December 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UUGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Utilities Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 990 ($12.26) to GBX 1,010 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 980 ($12.13) to GBX 990 ($12.26) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.62) to GBX 1,025 ($12.69) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $26.97 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

