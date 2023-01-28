Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Westbury Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %
WBBW opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $64.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.35. Westbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $33.45.
Westbury Bancorp Company Profile
