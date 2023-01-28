Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Westbury Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

WBBW opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $64.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.35. Westbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $33.45.

Westbury Bancorp Company Profile

Westbury Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans.

