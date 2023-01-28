Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in January

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vaso Stock Performance

VASO opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vaso has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.23.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 56.74% and a net margin of 8.59%.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

