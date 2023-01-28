Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in January

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2023

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASOGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vaso Stock Performance

VASO opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vaso has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.23.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 56.74% and a net margin of 8.59%.

Vaso Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.