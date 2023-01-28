Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Up 356.3% in January

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 356.3% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Viking Energy Group Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Viking Energy Group stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36. Viking Energy Group has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter.

Viking Energy Group Company Profile

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The firm operates through the following segments: Power Generation and, Oil and Gas.

