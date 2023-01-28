Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Down 89.9% in January

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the December 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Vext Science in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Vext Science Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VEXTF opened at C$0.18 on Friday. Vext Science has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24.

About Vext Science

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. The company is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

See Also

