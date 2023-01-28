Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Up 8.5%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.14. 769,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,358,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDFN. Wedbush dropped their price target on Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Redfin from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Redfin Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52.

Insider Activity at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $600.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at $171,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redfin in the second quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter worth $26,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter worth $60,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Redfin in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the second quarter worth $100,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

