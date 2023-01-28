Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 197,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,518,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

VMEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Vimeo to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $108.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vimeo by 549.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vimeo by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

