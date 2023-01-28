Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2023

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEOGet Rating)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 197,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,518,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Vimeo to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Vimeo Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $108.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vimeo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vimeo by 549.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vimeo by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.