Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $194.69 and last traded at $191.78. Approximately 78,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 533,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.82.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

Repligen Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.34.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.01 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,653,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 34.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

