Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading 4.9% Higher

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.30. 415,437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,528,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Magnite to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on Magnite to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Magnite from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $145.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 243,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 44,751 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

