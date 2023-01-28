eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.43. 71,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 756,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). eXp World had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. On average, analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 8,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $105,349.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,455,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,660,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,315 shares of company stock worth $1,015,478. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 103,453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of eXp World by 90.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 52.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the first quarter worth $953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

