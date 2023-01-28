Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.38. 713,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,996,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QRTEA. Bank of America cut Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,246,000 after buying an additional 9,929,057 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 11,125,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,929,000 after buying an additional 2,818,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Qurate Retail by 35.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,938,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after buying an additional 2,575,888 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 154.0% during the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 3,987,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after buying an additional 2,417,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth about $11,240,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.