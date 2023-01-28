Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.92. 3,722,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 19,423,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.52 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

Lufax Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the third quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 275.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

