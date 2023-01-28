Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading 4.6% Higher

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.15. 235,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,499,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $174.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 86.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

