Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Trading Down 5.1%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $146.65 and last traded at $146.65. 69,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 350,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Arch Resources from $221.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.65.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by ($0.46). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 111.61% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $863.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 51.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after purchasing an additional 282,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,575,000 after acquiring an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,051,000 after acquiring an additional 31,614 shares during the last quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 13.3% in the third quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC now owns 661,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,441,000 after purchasing an additional 77,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arch Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

