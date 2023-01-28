Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Trading Up 4.5%

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) shares were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $14.05. Approximately 57,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 412,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Amplitude from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Amplitude Stock Up 4.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.19 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 41.05%. Amplitude’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $27,387.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amplitude news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $27,387.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $48,507.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,129 shares of company stock valued at $314,889. 45.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 282.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

