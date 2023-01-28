Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Up 4.3%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 60,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 183,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.
Yalla Group Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a market cap of $800.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $80.06 million for the quarter.
About Yalla Group
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.
