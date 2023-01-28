Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Up 4.3%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 60,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 183,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Yalla Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $800.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $80.06 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YALA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Yalla Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 291,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yalla Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Yalla Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

