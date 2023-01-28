Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 168,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,393,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.



Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $742.98 million, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 29,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile



Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.



