Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 168,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,393,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.
Pitney Bowes Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $742.98 million, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.
Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 29,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pitney Bowes Company Profile
Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.
Featured Stories
