Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Down 3.9%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.77 and last traded at $44.81. 2,348,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 13,229,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.97.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

