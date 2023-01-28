Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Down 5.5%

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.09 and last traded at $20.09. 10,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 96,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

Columbia Financial Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.26.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $95.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 25.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Columbia Financial news, Director Michael Jr. Massood acquired 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $59,759.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,494 shares in the company, valued at $688,301.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

