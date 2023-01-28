XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Up 4.3%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) shares were up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 3,931,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 21,245,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XPEV shares. HSBC reduced their price target on XPeng from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on XPeng to $8.92 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.03.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative net margin of 26.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $959.23 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPeng

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.