bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Down 3.6%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.10. 463,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,480,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

bluebird bio Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.99.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.36. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 8,828.28% and a negative return on equity of 173.58%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $33,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,506 shares of company stock valued at $72,088 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 72.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,898,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,671,000 after buying an additional 1,085,635 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 7.2% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after buying an additional 424,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,709,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after buying an additional 202,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,000 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

