RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading Down 8.8% Following Insider Selling

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) shares were down 8.8% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.49. Approximately 43,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 427,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

Specifically, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $89,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,742 shares of company stock valued at $585,202. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAPT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.28% and a negative net margin of 2,346.32%. Equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

