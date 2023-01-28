OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Down 4.3%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 569,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,475,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on OPK shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $973.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.68 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. Equities analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 198,531,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,650,710.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in OPKO Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,334,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 13.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 23.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Stories

